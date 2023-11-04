SEPTA

Two SEPTA employees injured while working on train tracks in Radnor Township

The incident happened on the tracks near the County Line Road Station along the Norristown High-Speed Line around 9 a.m.

By Cherise Lynch

Railways. Metal steel rails and wooden sleepers. Rivets and fasteners on the railroad. Stony backfill of railway tracks. Station Nyrki, Karelia
Getty Images

Two SEPTA employees were injured while working in Radnor Township on Saturday morning.

SEPTA officials said the incident happened on the tracks near the County Line Road Station along the Norristown High-Speed Line around 9 a.m.

Both of the workers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Philadelphia Oct 30

Suspect in murder of Josh Kruger also charged in SEPTA shooting, officials say

Germantown Oct 31

Woman accused of killing SEPTA driver had prior incidents as a juvenile, police say

Philadelphia Oct 19

Temple student recovering after getting hit by SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, officials say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While the incident is under investigation, SEPTA is currently running shuttle buses between Bryn Mawr and Norristown Transportation Center, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPennsylvaniaRadnor Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us