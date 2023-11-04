Two SEPTA employees injured while working on train tracks in Radnor Township

Two SEPTA employees were injured while working in Radnor Township on Saturday morning.

SEPTA officials said the incident happened on the tracks near the County Line Road Station along the Norristown High-Speed Line around 9 a.m.

Both of the workers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

While the incident is under investigation, SEPTA is currently running shuttle buses between Bryn Mawr and Norristown Transportation Center, officials said.