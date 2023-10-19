Philadelphia

Person hurt after getting hit by SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a person crossing the street was hit by a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, according to the transit agency.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Broad and Norris Streets.

According to officials, the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when a Route 16 SEPTA bus hit them.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, SEPTA officials said.

A crew was nearby when the alleged bus pulled over on Broad Street. Photos from the scene show damage to the bus' windshield in the bottom right corner.

Video from the crews on the scene shows SEPTA officials closing the bus doors before walking away.

