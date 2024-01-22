Two minors injured in shooting inside a home in Wilmington

Two minors are in the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:53 p.m., officials said a shooting occurred inside a home on the 500 block of west 40th Street.

Police located a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they were placed in stable condition, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

At this time authorities have not revealed what led to the shooting.

The incident is under investigation and the Wilmington Police Department said more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Murphy 302-576-3972.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.