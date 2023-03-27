Two Men Killed in Separate York Street Shootings on Monday

Officers are investigating a pair of shootings on York Avenue, that left two men dead.

According to police, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the 1900 block of West York Street after a report of a person hurt in a shooting.

First responders, officials said, found Raheem Anderson, 37, of North Philadelphia, after he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced on the scene just after 6 a.m.

This incident, police said, a homicide investigation is ongoing following this shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then, just a few hours later, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed along West York Street, less than a mile from the first deadly incident.

Police said that, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of West York Street, in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, where Denzel Brown, 24, of North Philadelphia, was found after he had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced shortly after 4 p.m., according to officials.

An homicide investigation into this shooting, police said, is also active and ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.