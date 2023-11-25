2 killed in Juniata Park shootout on Saturday night

Two men are dead after a shooting incident on Saturday in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:36 p.m. along the 4000 block of Ormond Street.

At that time, officials said 58-year-old Richard Respes, of Juniata Park, was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was pronounced at about 9:08 p.m.

Not far from the site of that shooting, officials said, responding officers found the man believed to have been the gunman in this incident, sitting in a Jaguar after suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

Police said that officers transported this individual, a 61-year-old man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 8:58 p.m.

Two weapons were recovered and, officials clarified earlier information to note that no arrest could be made as the suspected gunman had died.

Entering Saturday, at least 377 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.