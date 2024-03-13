Men gunned down overnight in 2 Philadelphia shootings

Two deadly shootings rocked two separate Philadelphia neighborhoods overnight.

Man found shot to death on Brewerytown sidewalk

The first homicide took place just before 10 p.m. Police officers responded to the area of 30th and Jefferson streets in the Brewerytown neighborhood, but initially found no scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers were then flagged down a few blocks away and found a man shot in the head partially on the sidewalk along West Oxford Street, Small said.

The man -- believed to be around 40 years old -- died a short time after arriving at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police found evidence that at least three shots were fired at the man from close range, Small said.

Investigators hoped surveillance video could help them track down the killer, Small said.

Man gunned down inside Northeast Philadelphia home

Then just after 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Fanshawe Street to find a man in his 20s on his back inside a house, near the front door, Small said. The man had been shot in the chest.

Police rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

The man used to live with his family in the home, but no longer lived there, Small said. Police found a car parked on the block that was running and is believed to belong to the man who was shot.

Police took a woman who was inside the home at the time of the shooting in for questioning, Small said.

Deadly toll of Philadelphia's gun violence

Entering Wednesday, at 58 people had been killed in Philadelphia in 2024 -- most by gun violence, according to Philadelphia police data. That homicide total to date is down about 31% from the same time last year and the slowest pace since 2018.