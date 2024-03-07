Two gunmen wanted after robbing the same mini-market twice, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two men they said robbed the same mini-market twice.

Police said the incidents happened on Feb. 15 and Feb. 24 at the Kaylee Mini-Market located at 2001 Spencer Ave.

In both robberies, police said the same two men entered the store around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said one suspect went behind the register and robbed the employee at gunpoint while the other suspect held other employees and customers at gunpoint until the robbery was over.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

During the second robbery investigators said the suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and its driver's side taillight and brake light was out.

The car was spotted on several surveillance and city cameras and was last seen in the area of 11th and Olney Ave., police said.

Police describe one of the suspects as a man in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark navy blue "New Balance" hoodie with black pants and boots.

The other suspect was described by police as a man also in his early 20s who wore a black hoodie, pants and boots.

Police said if you see these suspects, do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding this crime or suspects police ask you to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.