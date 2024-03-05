Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to locate a crew of men who, officials claim, have used deception to get into homes of elderly victims in, what they called, "a series of burglaries" in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the white truck shown in an image recently released by law enforcement officials, was used by several men who are suspected to be responsible for a series of burglaries throughout Northeast Philly that targeted the elderly.

Police did not give specific details about the most recent robbery, other than to say that the men gained access to a home in Northeast Philadelphia by wearing reflective vests and telling the homeowner that they were there to help lower the cost of their water bill.

There was also a similar incident that happened on Feb. 14, police said, where a Smith & Wesson firearm was taken.

Police are trying to identify the individuals involved and hope to track down the truck used in these crimes.

Anyone who fears they have been targeted or anyone with information on the truck or its occupants are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.