Two Dogs Attack 1-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philadelphia

A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized after two dogs attacked her on the deck of a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The two dogs bit the little girl multiple times throughout her body, Philadelphia police said. It happened just before 12 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brighton Street.

Police said the two dogs, believed to be pit bulls, mauled the toddler on a back deck.

Someone inside then fatally shot both dogs, firing at least a dozen times, police said.

Investigators said the girl's mother or stepmother was with the girl and rushed her to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Neighbors told NBC10 they hadn't heard of issues with these dogs before.

"They seemed pretty tame from what I saw," neighbor John said. "I was able to walk up to my house, and they would look, but they wouldn't respond in an aggressive manner."

Police said when first responders arrived, no one was home, and no one has come forward to say they own the dogs.

Detectives have filed a search warrant for the house to see if there are any other weapons inside. However, police said unless the shooter is a convicted felon, there wasn't a crime committed.

No one has been arrested at this time.