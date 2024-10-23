2-car crash leaves pedestrians in critical condition, sends vehicle into NJ high school wall

Two pedestrians are in critical condition after being struck in a two-car crash outside a high school in Newark Wednesday morning, according to a senior law enforcement source.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said that shortly after 10:30 a.m. police responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard following reports of two women struck as a result of a crash that ended with one of the vehicles hitting an Arts High School wall.

Both women were taken to University Hospital for treatment and are listed in critical condition, according to Fragé.

The drivers were also taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.