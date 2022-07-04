Two Boys, 6 and 7, Shot in Wilmington

Police said two children were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware early Monday morning.

The two boys, 6 and 7, were shot on the 2300 of North Pine Street shortly after midnight, Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy's office said.

The boys were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators hadn't said what led up to the gunfire as of Monday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wilmington PD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.