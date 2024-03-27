Big news for all the "Heathens" in the Skeleton Clique -- a term for Twenty One Pilots' fanbase -- or those who may have only heard the band's music on their "Car Radio," as the Grammy Award winning duo is headed to Philadelphia this summer.

On Wednesday morning, the band announced that an upcoming show in Philadelphia -- to be held Sept. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center -- would be part of Twenty One Pilots' upcoming world tour in support of their new album, Clancy, which will be released on May 17.

In announcing the new tour, the band also shared video for “Next Semester,” a new song from the upcoming album, online.

The tour will kick off in Denver Denver, CO, on Aug. 15, with stops in Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia and Boston before heading overseas for stops in Australia, New Zealand and all across Europe.

A statement on the upcoming tour notes that it will be the duo's biggest headline tour ever.

The band will hit at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 14, 2024 and, next week, on April 2, fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.

For tickets and complete details for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour visit www.twentyonepilots.com/tour.

Here's where Twenty One Pilots will be performing on their upcoming "Clancy World Tour."

August 15, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

August 21, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 22, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 24, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

August 25, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

August 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

August 30, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 4, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 6, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

September 10, 2024 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 11, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 13, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

September 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 18, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 20, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 25, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 27, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 28, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 29, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 4, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

October 5, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

October 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

October 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

November 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

November 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ES - Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 - Milan, IT - Forum

April 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

May 11, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

May 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

May 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2