Big news for all the "Heathens" in the Skeleton Clique -- a term for Twenty One Pilots' fanbase -- or those who may have only heard the band's music on their "Car Radio," as the Grammy Award winning duo is headed to Philadelphia this summer.
On Wednesday morning, the band announced that an upcoming show in Philadelphia -- to be held Sept. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center -- would be part of Twenty One Pilots' upcoming world tour in support of their new album, Clancy, which will be released on May 17.
In announcing the new tour, the band also shared video for “Next Semester,” a new song from the upcoming album, online.
The tour will kick off in Denver Denver, CO, on Aug. 15, with stops in Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia and Boston before heading overseas for stops in Australia, New Zealand and all across Europe.
A statement on the upcoming tour notes that it will be the duo's biggest headline tour ever.
The band will hit at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 14, 2024 and, next week, on April 2, fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.
For tickets and complete details for Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour visit www.twentyonepilots.com/tour.
Here's where Twenty One Pilots will be performing on their upcoming "Clancy World Tour."
- August 15, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- August 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- August 21, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- August 22, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- August 24, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- August 25, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- August 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
- August 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
- August 30, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- August 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 3, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- September 4, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- September 6, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- September 10, 2024 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
- September 11, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- September 13, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- September 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- September 15, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- September 17, 2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- September 18, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- September 20, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- September 25, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- September 27, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- September 28, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- September 29, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- October 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- October 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- October 4, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- October 5, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- October 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 9, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- October 10, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- October 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- November 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
- November 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
- November 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- November 24, 2024 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
- April 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
- April 8, 2025 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
- April 9, 2025 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
- April 12, 2025 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
- April 13, 2025 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle
- April 16, 2025 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
- April 17, 2025 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena
- April 21, 2025 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
- April 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ES - Palau San Jordi
- April 24, 2025 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena
- April 27, 2025 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
- April 28, 2025 - Milan, IT - Forum
- April 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2025 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
- May 2, 2025 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- May 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
- May 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
- May 8, 2025 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast
- May 9, 2025 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
- May 11, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
- May 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
- May 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
