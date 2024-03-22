New translation device aims to help TSA agents, travelers communicate at PHL

Going through the TSA checkpoint at the airport can be a stressful experience. Now, imagine that on top of that stress, you can't understand what the officers are saying to you.

Well, a new translation tool that fits in the palm of your hand is being tested at the Philadelphia International Airport with the hope of helping travelers who are not only limited speaking English but who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who are blind or have low vision.

"I meet people on a daily basis who do not speak English here at the airport," TSA officer Julio Rodriguez said as he explained why this new device is so critical.

A TSA officer or a traveler can speak into the device in their native tongue and it will translate that message into the selected language.

The device not only audibly reads the message out loud, but it also displays the message on its screen.

The hand-held unit on the left has translated “Please take off your shoes” in Spanish. The unit on the right has it translated into Vietnamese. (TSA photo)

These devices are part of a TSA pilot program being tested out at ten airports across the country, including PHL.

"We need to be able to communicate with our travelers," Christine Assili, of the TSA, said.

It's a device that's smaller than a smartphone, but it can translate more than 80 languages.

“Many times there’s miscommunication which of course when there is miscommunication there is misunderstanding and that’s the last thing we want for the traveling public," Assili explained.

The TSA says they've seen some challenges while testing them out including mistranslations that make them rephrase what they're trying to say, but they've also seen the benefit.

“I think with this device it will make it more convenient for us and easier for the passengers," TSA officer Youssef Sabiri told NBC10.

The devices are wireless and run off of WiFi or data connection. TSA officials say that the devices do not need to be connected to anything so they can be moved to wherever they're needed.

Last year, 28 million people traveled through the airport and 3.6 million of those landed on international flights.

“It’s a great place just to hear the energy and the languages...but also even better to be able to help folks along their journey," Denise Bailey, of the Philadelphia International Airport, said.

The devices join several other language access programs at PHL.