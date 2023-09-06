Truck slams into dental office in Cherry Hill, NJ

A truck slammed into a dental office in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene after a truck crashed into the Lakeview Dental Care building on 101 Marlton Pike East.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured.

Route 70 eastbound is currently closed at Kings Highway due to the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto Kings Highway southbound and Brace Road. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.