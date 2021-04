In something you’ll only see in the pandemic, a Philadelphia restaurant’s outdoor dining area got dragged to the middle of the street by a passing delivery truck.

The truck was driving by the Tria Cafe on the corner of 18th and Sansom streets in Rittenhouse when it struck the wooden pod acting as the outdoor dining area and dragged it onto the street Friday morning.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time, and the damage was minimal.