2 Children, 2 Adults Wounded in New Jersey Shooting

A shooting in New Jersey's capital city on Wednesday left two adults and two children hospitalized,, authorities said.

The shooting on Wood Street, near North Montgomery Street, in Trenton occurred around 9:30 a.m., when a gunman opened fire. The man later fled on foot and remained at large, authorities said.

The four victims were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The two children, ages 10 and 12, apparently were in a vehicle when they were shot, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remained under investigation Wednesday.