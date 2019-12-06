Join NBC10 as We Help Light the Holiday Tree at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The free tree lighting Friday night features music, lights and ice skating

By Dan Stamm

The Philadelphia waterfront is about to get lit.

You can join the NBC10 morning folks and Philly Live's Auynea Lachelle at the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Friday night for the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO.

The annual tree lighting ceremony features special performances from Jackie Verna and Christine Wells as well as dance performances, choirs, ice skating and about 30,000 lights dazzling on the tree.

The family-friendly fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. Can't make it? You can watch the tree lighting on NBC10 and in our app from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission to Winterfest is free. Admission to the ice rink is $4 and skate rental is $10. Food and drink are available for purchase.

