Pennsylvania

2-year-old seriously hurt after tree fell on kids playing in Pa. driveway

The child sustained serious injuries including an amputated arm

By Emily Rose Grassi

GETTY IMAGES

A toddler has been hospitalized after a tree fell while a group of children played in a residential driveway on Saturday evening, according to the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

The police department, EMS and fire department were called to the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township just after 6 p.m. for reports of a tree falling on a child, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 2-year-old was found with injuries including an amputated arm from a large tree branch that fell about 50 feet, according to police.

The toddler was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after first responders provided care, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police in Cheltenham Township say that this is believed to be an accident after an initial investigation, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or you can send an email anonymously at PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jul 5

A second heat wave for the Philadelphia region: We have your guide

SEPTA 2 hours ago

SEPTA bus driver attacked by man with knife in Delaware County, officials say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us