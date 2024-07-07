A toddler has been hospitalized after a tree fell while a group of children played in a residential driveway on Saturday evening, according to the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

The police department, EMS and fire department were called to the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township just after 6 p.m. for reports of a tree falling on a child, police said.

The 2-year-old was found with injuries including an amputated arm from a large tree branch that fell about 50 feet, according to police.

The toddler was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after first responders provided care, officials said.

Police in Cheltenham Township say that this is believed to be an accident after an initial investigation, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or you can send an email anonymously at PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.