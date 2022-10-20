Traffic Light Outage in Center City Possibly Caused by Blown Transformer

A power outage in Center City caused traffic lights to go dark during the later part of the morning commute on Thursday.

JFK Boulevard and parts of the Ben Franklin Parkway were affected after a possible blown transformer at 17th and Race streets, NBC10's Sheila Watko reported.

TRAFFIC LIGHT OUTAGE on some Center City streets. A transformer blew at 17th & Race Streets. JFK Blvd and parts of the Parkway are affected. Lights appear to be working at 8th & Market. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DHA7pHVo3y — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 20, 2022

SEPTA's Suburban Station was also briefly without power, but it's since been turned back on.

Lights appeared to be working at intersections on the east side of Broad Street.

PECO reported at least 162 customers were affected by the outage. The cause was yet to be determined, but power was estimated to be restored by 9:20 a.m.

Take precaution when driving through Center City as traffic may be affected.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.