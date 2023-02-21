TORNADO WARNING Canceled for Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The Warning was canceled around 4 p.m.

A TORNADO WARNING is in effect for parts of Mercer County, New Jersey, until 4:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hamilton Square NJ, Twin Rivers NJ and Hightstown NJ until 4:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/BjQg1UYXzs — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 21, 2023

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hightstown, Cranbury, Roosevelt, Twin Rivers and Windsor. The impacted locations also include the New Jersey Turnpike near exit 8A and I-195 in New Jersey near mile marker 12.

Anyone in those areas should take shelter immediately.

The potential impact includes flying debris and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees, according to the National Weather Service.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.