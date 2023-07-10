Delaware

Tornado touched down in Delaware on Sunday, NWS says

A tornado touched down in Middletown, Delaware, as storms moved through the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tornado touched down in Middletown, Delaware, as storms moved through the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday. 

No injuries were reported in connection to the tornado and officials have not yet revealed its categorization. 

Footage from SkyForce10 on Monday showed downed trees and damage to homes in Middletown. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said a final assessment that will include the track and intensity of the tornado should be completed and transmitted late Monday afternoon. 

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us