Tornado touched down in Delaware on Sunday, NWS says

A tornado touched down in Middletown, Delaware, as storms moved through the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

No injuries were reported in connection to the tornado and officials have not yet revealed its categorization.

Footage from SkyForce10 on Monday showed downed trees and damage to homes in Middletown.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said a final assessment that will include the track and intensity of the tornado should be completed and transmitted late Monday afternoon.