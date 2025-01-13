The leader of Philadelphia's public schools is being recognized as the best in the education business.

The School District of Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, announced that Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr. was named Superintendent of the Year by the District Administration Leadership Institute.

"This recognition belongs to our entire school community," Watlington -- who leads the eighth-largest school district in the U.S. -- said in a news release. "The progress we've made would not be possible without the collective dedication of the Board of Education, our staff, parents, students and unions. Together, we are shaping a brighter future."

Watlington accepted the District Administration National Awards Program honor at the District Administration Leadership Institute Superintendents Summit in Florida, the Philly school district said.

While touting the DALI award, the district noted accomplishments during Watlington's 21/2 years in charge, including a graduation rate increase, better test scores for students in grades 3 to 8 and an increase in enrollment for the 2023-34 academic year.

“Tony Watlington has exemplified what it means to lead with integrity, vision, and impact," DALI Vice President of Education Amy Dujon said. "His bold initiatives and passion for education stand as a beacon of excellence for educators nationwide."