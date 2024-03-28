Toddler shot, killed in Allentown, police say

An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot and killed in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Police responded to a home on the 900 block of Hamilton Street on Thursday around noon for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers rendered first aid to the boy. The victim was then transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the child’s identity, what led to the shooting or information on any suspects. Investigators said there is no physical threat to the community in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Allentown Police at 610-437-7721 or 610-437-7753 (Ext. 1). You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Allentown Police Facebook page or website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.