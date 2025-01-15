A woman is accused of getting intoxicated while working as a caretaker for a toddler at the Jersey Shore, according to the Brigantine Police Department.

This all unfolded on Monday, Jan. 13 just after 12:30 p.m. when a neighbor called police after finding an unaccompanied toddler who was roaming outside of their home, officials said.

The person said they recognized the toddler as their neighbor and took the child back to their house, police said in a social media post. Once back at the house, the neighbor found 35-year-old Jena Davidson, of Ventnor City, unconscious and unresponsive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Once Brigantine police, along with Brigantine Fire and EMS, responded to the house, they gave the child's caretaker life support and took her to a nearby hospital to be treated, police said.

The parent of the toddler was told about what was going on and left work to return to the house, officials said.

Investigators said they discovered that Davidson was hired by the toddler's parent through a popular website.

Davidson is accused of drinking so much of the homeowner's alcohol that she became unresponsive while she was in charge of the toddler's well being, officials said. She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414.