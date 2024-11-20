‘Tis the season to give back—and receive a little extra help.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up it’s the perfect time to know about what local organizations in our area are doing to help those in need.

Whether you’re looking for a place to give, you and your family are in need, or you know someone who is, here are some organizations making a difference this holiday season.

Camden Kroc Center Toy Shop Event

The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center is bringing its toy shop event back for the 10th year, so no child is left without a toy this Christmas.

The Salvation helps hundreds of families celebrate Christmas by giving out toys to children most in need. They’re expecting to serve thousands this year.

The Kroc Center, located at 1865 Harrison Ave, Camden, NJ, is currently registering families for their toy shop waitlist.

More than 800 families are already signed up to receive gifts. They encourage anyone who would like to help to get involved before December 7.

People can donate a toy by heading to the center’s Walmart and Amazon Christmas Wishlist. They are asking for toys specifically for children aged 0-12.

If you’d like to give your time instead, they are looking for volunteers as well.

Upper Merion Area Community Cupboard

The Upper Merion Area Community Cupboard is a food pantry that serves about 140 families a week.

They stock everything from canned goods to breads and vegetables, including everything needed for making a Thanksgiving dinner.

It is open every Tuesday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“People are struggling, and the price of food is so very very high. So, what we did was we were able to get turkeys, hams and chickens and we reached out to the community, corporations and different organizations in the area, and they came through big and strong, where we’re able to provide not just the meat but a complete meal with all the sides,” Angela Michael with the community cupboard said.

Food banks in the community are having lower donations than normal.

They are looking for volunteers, food donations and monetary donations.

Share Food Program

The Share Food Program fights hunger in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Anyone in need of food assistance this holiday season can contact the program, which feeds hundreds of thousands of people in need each month.

You can donate, volunteer or even get your company or organization involved.

Giving Machines in the Fashion District

A holiday season staple has returned to Center City.

Starting Monday, Nov. 18, the special vending machines are available for people to make donations through the holiday season.

The machine accepts donations between $5 and $100 to the charity of your choice.

Charities will then use the money donated to buy things for people in need. It will be used for things like baby supplies, school supplies, meals, blankets and other necessities.

‘Stuff the Bus’ with Downingtown Community Education Foundation

For Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week the Downingtown Community is filling two school busses with non-perishable food items to support local families in need.

People can drop off donations all week at Uwchlan Hills Elementary School and Bradford Heights Elementary School until November 22 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.