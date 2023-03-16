Sports

Tiger Woods Providing New Cobbs Creek Golf Course to Philly Community

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Stuart Franklin/R&A via Getty Images

Tiger Woods, through his education foundation and golf course design firm, TGR Foundation and TGR Design, is investing in the Cobbs Creek Foundation to expand access to education and restore its historic golf course in Philadelphia.

The new Cobbs Creek campus will offer a TGR Learning Lab that will give youth access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, college preparedness and career readiness programs. 

The investment will also include a new short course to allow the community to practice and learn the game of golf.

“I’m excited to work with the Cobbs Creek Foundation and the Philadelphia community on this special project that combines my passions, golf and supporting youth through education,” Tiger Woods, Founder, TGR Foundation and TGR Design said in a statement.

The TGR Learning Lab will be a 30,000-square-foot facility that will offer year-round programming. Courses will include robotics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, multimedia design and more.

The new short course by TGR Design will be accessible to golfers of all ages and abilities, and also introduce new players to the sport. Programming will be available for young golfers to develop their skills.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation is a golf and education campus that serves the diverse youth of Philadelphia. 

Cobb’s Creek Golf Course is the first public golf course in the Greater Philadelphia Area and houses two 18-hole layouts. Its most popular golf course is known for hosting two PGA tours and countless tournament events.

