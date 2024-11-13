Caught on camera: Thieves armed with sledgehammer, guns rob Philly corner store

Police are looking for three individuals who were caught on video using a sledgehammer to gain entry into a corner store in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Halloween.

According to police, on Oct. 31, around 2:20 a.m., three unknown males used a sledgehammer to break into a store located at 2462 N. 28th St. One inside, two of the suspects pulled out handguns.

The suspects left with an undetermined amount of money from the cash register, police said.

Police believe the same individuals committed another commercial robbery a few hours later at a corner store located at 2400 N. 29th St.

According to police, one suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing all dark clothing, a striped mask, blue gloves and was armed with a handgun.

Another suspect was described as a male, last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray pants, and brown boots.

The final suspect was described as a male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, and gray New Balance sneakers, and was armed with a handgun.

Police said if you see these suspects, do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, you are urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.