Officials have called for residents closest to an ongoing warehouse fire in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood -- that filled the air with thick, black smoke on Monday morning -- to shelter in place.

At about 9:45 a.m., flames and smoke could be seen streaming from a building located near Van Kirk and Tacony streets.

As of about 11:45 a.m. a shelter in place order had been lifted. The fire was reportedly under control by about 11:20 a.m.

Just before 11 a.m., officials had announced a shelter in place alert for individuals who live closest to the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"For the safety of residents and first responders, we ask that all residents within this area remain indoors until additional instructions are released," noted a statement from the city's Office of Emergency Management.

While the shelter in place order was in effect, city officials asked residents to go or stay indoors, turn off air conditioning and close windows, find the room with the least number of windows and doors and use tape or towels to seal any gaps, and have bottled water and food ready.

Residents were also advised to use social media or texts to correspond with family, in order to keep phone lines open for emergency communication.

Also, the City's Department of Public Health dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality for any potential threat.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the health department said in a statement on Monday morning.

The fire reportedly quickly escalated into a three-alarm fire just before 10 a.m.

Tractor-trailer trucks lined along the facility could be seen engulfed in flames as well.

Officials have not yet released information the facility that is on fire have there been any reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as new information is released.