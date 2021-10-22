New Jersey

These Are NJ's Statewide Ballot Measures as Early Voting Begins

In-person early voting ends Sunday, Oct. 31

By NBC10 Staff and NBC4 New York

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Saturday, registered voters in New Jersey will be able to cast their votes early.

In addition to choosing preferences for crucial positions like the governor of New Jersey, voters will also have to decide on a number of statewide and local ballot measures.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the statewide ballot proposals and what they mean:

Public Question 1: Sports Betting

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Boy, 14, Critically Wounded in Spate of Philadelphia Shootings

The Lineup 3 hours ago

Deadly Tragedy on Alec Baldwin Movie Set: The Lineup

The amendment would allow the wagering of all college sport competitions held in the state as well as competitions in which New Jersey-based college teams participate. All of the above are currently prohibited even though sports betting is allowed.

Public Question 2: Nonprofit Gambling

This would allow New Jersey organizations to use raffle money to raise money for their own organization.

In-person early voting ends Sunday, Oct. 31. Voters can find a polling location in their county here. They can also find a ballot drop box here.

Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 and must be received by a voter’s local board of elections by Nov. 8.

Editor’s note: There may be additional local ballot proposals in specific municipalities. These are the only statewide ballot measures.

This article tagged under:

New JerseypoliticsPhil MurphyJack Ciattarelli
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us