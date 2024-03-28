Nonprofit provides local women in need with brand-new wardrobe

Women across the Philadelphia region will be dressed to impress at their next job interview. The best part is that their new wardrobes were free.

Nonprofit The Wardrobe hosted wardrobe education and clothing events for women in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton and Kennett Square on Thursday.

The organization is dedicated to eliminating clothing insecurity, lowering fashion waste and empowering people for success.

During the event, The Wardrobe offered free bra fittings, a free bra, and professional or casual clothes.

If you have clothes that you would like to donate, you can visit careerwardrobe.org/get-involved for more information.