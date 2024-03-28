Philadelphia

Nonprofit provides local women in need with brand-new wardrobe

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Women across the Philadelphia region will be dressed to impress at their next job interview. The best part is that their new wardrobes were free.

Nonprofit The Wardrobe hosted wardrobe education and clothing events for women in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton and Kennett Square on Thursday.

The organization is dedicated to eliminating clothing insecurity, lowering fashion waste and empowering people for success.

During the event, The Wardrobe offered free bra fittings, a free bra, and professional or casual clothes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you have clothes that you would like to donate, you can visit careerwardrobe.org/get-involved for more information.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us