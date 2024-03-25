The Lineup: Teen nearly abducted from front door of her home

The Lineup from NBC10 is a daily rundown of top local stories and headlines from Philadelphia, New Jersey, the Pennsylvania suburbs and beyond. Get ready for your day in just 10 minutes.

Surveillance video shows the moments when a teen is nearly abducted from the front door of her home. We have details after the teen’s mother stopped the incident in New York City. Then, two people were hurt in a fire in Florence Township, NJ, on Sunday. NBC10’s Matt DeLucia has the story. And, Philly’s own Kevin Hart was presented with a high honor on Sunday and his famous friends had a lot to say about the award. NBC10’s Keith Jones and Brenna Weick have those stories and more on the Lineup for Monday, March 25, 2024.

You can subscribe to The Lineup on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to The Lineup anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Art19 | Watch on YouTube