Registered nurses and allied professionals at Temple University Hospital could be going on strike after negotiations with management for a new contract stalled.

Temple Hospital employees have met with Temple Health several times in recent weeks, and have one more meeting planned for this week, which will likely decide if a strike takes place.

Jeanes Nurses United delivered a strike petition to Temple Health on Feb. 14, which more than 96% of its members signed, asking for better wages and a “fair contract.”

NBC10 reached out to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals and is waiting to hear back.

Temple nurses nearly went on strike in November 2022, but it was avoided after more than 2,500 hospital employees reached a new contract agreement amid multiple striking threats.

Nearly a year later, Temple nurses filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court, claiming they were discouraged from documenting overtime hours.

A potential nurse’s strike comes less than a year after the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association went on a six-week long strike that drew national attention, including social media support from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Temple eventually met TUGSA’s demands, and ratified a new deal after TUGSA’s 344-8 vote on March 13, 2023.

The Temple Association of University Professionals have also threatened to strike in recent weeks, posting signs around Temple’s campus stating they will fight for “equity, dignity and job security.”

Temple Health did not provide a comment on the potential nurse’s strike or contract negotiations.