Teens arrested after crashing the SUV of a woman whose body was found inside a duffel bag

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found inside a duffel bag in her apartment, according to police.

Halley Tejada, 19, and Kensly Alston, 16, were captured by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in York, Pennsylvania, officials said.

They are facing charges in connection to the death of 52-year-old Nadia Vitel, according to officials.

Vitel had returned from Spain to oversee her late mother's apartment located on the 200 block of East 31st Street in the Manhattan borough of New York City, officials said.

When Vitel entered her mother's apartment, she found the two suspects, Tejada and Alston, illegally inside, police explained.

Vitel's body was found in the apartment inside a duffel bag after her son had initiated a wellness check, according to law enforcement officials. Her son had become worried for her due to a sudden lack of communication.

Tejada and Alston allegedly stole the victim's Lexus SUV and drove it out of New York City and into the state of New Jersey, police said. They later crashed the car in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania.

The crash ultimately gave investigators vital leads to bring the two suspects into custody, U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say they have been working to reconstruct Vitel's activity in the days leading up to her death. They used surveillance cameras in the area around her apartment building to see the suspects enter before leaving in Vitel's stolen SUV, officials explained.

During the investigation, officials say they found Vitel's personal items in the apartment building's garbage area.