Teens arrested during brawl near Upper Darby High School, police say

Police say multiple students were arrested during a brawl between teen girls near Upper Darby High School Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a report of a fight involving numerous Upper Darby High School students following dismissal at the intersection of Windsor and Lansdowne avenues in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. When they arrived, they spotted a group of teen girls who were fighting. Investigators said the officers tried to deescalate the situation and make arrests but multiple students resisted, prompting them to call for backup.

The officers were eventually able to bring the situation under control and multiple people were taken into custody.

Police have not yet revealed the total amount of teens arrested or the charges they’ll face.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“To the students involved: your actions disrupted the community and endangered everyone’s safety,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt wrote. “This behavior is unacceptable and WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. All participants will be held accountable.”

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry wrote about the incident in a letter obtained by NBC10.

“It is disheartening to have to send out this communication so close to winter break and after the past few weeks when our conduct during school and after school has been improving,” McGarry wrote. “I was so excited to see how well our students adjusted to the weapon detection system that we implemented just last week, and I know the vast majority of our students do their best to represent this community in the most positive way possible. Unfortunately, a large number of Upper Darby High School students created an unsafe environment this afternoon in the community.”

McGarry wrote that the students involved would be disciplined.

“The unsafe conduct of those students after school today jeopardized the safety and wellbeing of others and these students will be disciplined in accordance with our District Code of Character,” McGarry wrote. “I have had conversations with the Upper Darby Police, and we are so fortunate to have their support. I apologize for sending out this communication to all of the students and families who do such a wonderful job representing our community. Just last evening, I left our school board committee meetings with such joy after listening to our students and community members advocate for resources that they value.”