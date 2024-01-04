Teenager among the victims of a double shooting in Olney Thursday, police say

A teenager is hurt after a double shooting in Olney on Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m.

One of the victims was a man in his early twenties who was shot once in the neck, police said.

The other victim was a 15-year-old boy who was shot one in the shoulder and once in the leg, according to officials.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital by police where they are listed in stable condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been found in connection to this shooting.

Police are investigating.