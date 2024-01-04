Philadelphia

Teenager among the victims of a double shooting in Olney Thursday, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Officers outside at night investigating a double shooting in Olney
NBC10 Philadelphia

A teenager is hurt after a double shooting in Olney on Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m.

One of the victims was a man in his early twenties who was shot once in the neck, police said.

The other victim was a 15-year-old boy who was shot one in the shoulder and once in the leg, according to officials.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital by police where they are listed in stable condition, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been found in connection to this shooting.

Police are investigating.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us