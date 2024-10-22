Teen hurt, struck by hit-and-run driver on Frankford Ave. in Kensington

Police officials said a 14-year-old boy was hurt when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to cross Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington community on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, when a 14-year-old boy attempted to cross Frankford Avenue, near Clementine Street, during standstill traffic.

Officials said the area is a posted school zone and school zone lights were flashing when a BMW headed northbound along the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue struck the teen crossing the roadway from Clementine Street to Frankford Ave.

Officials said that the driver of the BMW briefly stopped after the crash and got out of the vehicle. But, they then drove away, police officials said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

After the crash, police officials said officers were able to locate the suspected striking vehicle and there is a person of interest in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information would be immediately released, officials said.