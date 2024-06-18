Teen hurt after being stabbed in Frankford on Monday night

A teenager was stabbed in Philly on Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 15-year-old was stabbed one time in his chest in Frankford around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Officials said the incident happened on the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital by police officers where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators said that there weren't any weapons found and no one has been arrested yet.