Boy, 16, Dies Week After Being Shot in West Philly Home

A West Philadelphia teenager died a week after being shot while inside a home.

Mehki Ingram was shot several times in the torso inside a June Street home just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed the 16-year-old to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died early Saturday morning, police said Monday morning.

No arrests were made as police continued to search for Ingram's killer.

As of the end of Sunday night, there had already been 43 killings in the city in 2022, according to PPD crime statistics. That's a 10% decrease from the same time last year, which wound being setting the record with 562 total homicides.

The city controller’s office tallied 35 deadly and 139 nonfatal shootings as of its most recent data released Thursday. Of those shooting victims, at least 15 (9%) have been children.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.