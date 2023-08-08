Teen shot in the face during argument between 2 groups, police say

A teenager is fighting for his life after an argument between two groups led to a shooting in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

The unidentified teen was walking with at least three other people along the 5400 block of Haverford Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. when they encountered another group in the area, according to investigators.

Police said the two groups began to argue and the argument escalated into a shooting in which at least four shots were fired.

The teen was shot at least once in the face. He ran about half a block as his friends flagged down nearby police officers who were on patrol. The teen, who was in and out of consciousness, was then taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Police are currently searching through surveillance video from businesses and homes in the area.