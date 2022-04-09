Teen Dies After Being Shot 13 Times in Philadelphia

A teenager died from his injuries after he was shot 13 times in Philadelphia, Saturday night.

The 18-year-old teen was on the 6000 block of Clifford Terrace at 7:04 p.m. when at least one gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot three times in the head, four times in the chest and three times in each leg. He was taken to the Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m.

Around the same time, three men who were involved in the shooting ran into a home on the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street, according to investigators. A barricade situation was then declared at 7:38 p.m. but police ultimately did not find anyone inside the home.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police continue to search for the suspects. They have not yet released descriptions or recovered a weapon.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.