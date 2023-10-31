A teenager was killed in a car crash near a high school in Lehigh County on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The 16-year-old was riding as a passenger in a car when the crash happened just before 3 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said in a statement.

The car crashed at the corner of North Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard near Emmaus High School, Buglio said.

Several students were apparently involved in the crash, the Emmaus High School said in a statement to families. "District counselors and psychologists will be available Wednesday at Emmaus High School to assist students and faculty. Families are encouraged to reassure their children that our school community is here to support them if they are struggling with this event."

There is an ongoing investigation and an autopsy will be completed in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.