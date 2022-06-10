Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

A teenager died and another was hospitalized with a wound to the head following gunfire in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Bridge Street. The boy was 14 and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the 15-year-old was alert and talking despite the gunshot to the head, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood about two blocks away from Sammuel Fels High School.

It was not immediately clear who opened fire or what triggered the shooting.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tally by the city controller's office shows that in 2022, at least 112 minors had been shot, 18 fatally, as of June 9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.