Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

A teenager died and another was hospitalized with a wound to the head following gunfire in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood Friday evening, police said.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Bridge Street. The boy was 14 and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the 15-year-old was alert and talking despite the gunshot to the head, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood about two blocks away from Sammuel Fels High School.
It was not immediately clear who opened fire or what triggered the shooting.
A tally by the city controller's office shows that in 2022, at least 112 minors had been shot, 18 fatally, as of June 9.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.