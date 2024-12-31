Delaware

Teen killed, another hurt in double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

A shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old in critical condition in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

By David Chang

A teen boy was killed and another teen is fighting for his life following a double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were both shot along the 2300 block of North Carter Street around 8 p.m. on Monday. Both teens were taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old boy died from his injuries while the 16-year-old boy is in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the slain teen or information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3961. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

The incident occurred less than a week after 14-year-old Juwan Walker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Dover, Delaware. A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were later arrested and charged in connection to his murder.

