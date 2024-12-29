2 teens charged with killing 14-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in Delaware

Two teenagers were arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in Delaware.

On Dec. 24, around 6:50 p.m., Juwan Walker, 14, was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Willis Road, just north of North Little Creek Road, in Dover, Delaware, when two teenagers approached the vehicle. One of the teens pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Walker in the upper body. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Walker was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus by a private vehicle and was later flown to a New Castle County hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators later identified the suspects in Walker’s death as a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. On Dec. 28, Dover Police executed a search warrant at a home on Stevenson Drive and arrested the 13-year-old boy.

Police then arrested the 15-year-old boy at an apartment on the 400 block of Country Drive.

Both teens were committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $181,000 cash bail. They are both charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Those who are victims or a witness of a crime or who have lost a loved one to a sudden death can receive assistance from the Dover Police Victim Services Unit. You can also contact the Victim Services Unit by emailing Casey.Wilson@cj.state.de.us.