Teen girl dismembered in tragic boating accident off of Harvey Cedars, sources say

Officials are investigating after a tragic boat accident left a teen dead off of Harvey Cedars in Long Beach Island, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
The Harvey Cedars Police Department, the fire department and EMS were called to Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island for a person dismembered by a boat motor.
According to a source, the victim was a 16-year-old girl who was ran over by her father.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
There were multiple traumatized people on the boat who were evaluated by EMS.
At this time there is no further information on how the accident occurred.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.