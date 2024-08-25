Teen girl dismembered in tragic boating accident off of Harvey Cedars, sources say

Officials are investigating after a tragic boat accident left a teen dead off of Harvey Cedars in Long Beach Island, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The Harvey Cedars Police Department, the fire department and EMS were called to Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island for a person dismembered by a boat motor.

The Harvey Cedars PD & @NJSP are investigating a tragic boating accident off of Harvey Cedars. As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers. Questions or inquiries, contact the NJSP Marine Bureau. — Harvey Cedars Police Department 🇺🇸 (@HCPolice) August 25, 2024

According to a source, the victim was a 16-year-old girl who was ran over by her father.

There were multiple traumatized people on the boat who were evaluated by EMS.

At this time there is no further information on how the accident occurred.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.