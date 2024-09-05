Delaware teen faces assault, kidnapping charges after allegedly attacking another teen at school

A teen boy has been arrested and charged after police said he allegedly assaulted another teen in the stairwell of a Delaware high school earlier this year.

According to Delaware State Police, Jimar Payne, 18, of Newark, has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

His arrest comes following an investigation that began in May at Christiana High School after the Delaware State Police School Resource Officer was notified of a kidnapping and assault involving two students.

The investigation revealed that Payne - who is a student at the school - allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl in a stairwell, threw her to the ground and forcibly restrained her, police said.

During the assault, police said Payne engaged in conduct that was both sexual and offensive. The girl was able to break free and fled from the stairwell.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

State Police Arrest Student for Kidnapping and Assault; Seek Additional Victimshttps://t.co/meZXz9HUvK — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) September 5, 2024

Police said on Aug. 30, Payne turned himself in and was charged with kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact and offensive touching. He was arraigned by New Castle County Family Court and released on a $15,500 unsecured bond.

According to police, detectives believe there may been more victims. Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact Sergeant A. Zickgraf by calling 302-365-8403.