Teen dumped at hospital after being hurt in Northeast Philly shooting

A 16-year-old boy is listed in critical condition after he was dropped off at a hospital after being shot in his chest in a shooting in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a teenaged boy was left at a hospital in Philadelphia's Frankford section after being shot in an incident in the Holmesburg neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded to a report of a person with a gun and three shots fired along the 7400 block of Walker Street at about 2:10 a.m. on Thursday.

There was no victim at the scene, but police said, a short time later a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital by a driver in a white van. The van, police said, fled the scene after dropping off the boy.

Officials said the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and was listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials have not detailed a motive in this incident and no arrests have yet been made. But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials said.

