Philadelphia

Teen Dies in Hospital After Double Shooting

After a shooting, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were taken to a hospital, where the teen died

By Hayden Mitman

GETTY IMAGES

Police are investigating after two men arrived at a Philadelphia hospital after being shot -- though officials have not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

According to law enforcement officials, two men were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, and police said, they were believed to have been injured in a shooting that occurred at about 12:28 a.m. on Sunday.

However, police said the exact location of where the shooting occurred is still unknown.

An 18-year-old man who, officials said, was a victim in the shooting died after being shot in the neck.

A 21-year-old who was brought into the hospital as well, was shot in the left arm once and three times in his right arm, and police said, he is listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials said this incident is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

