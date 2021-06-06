Teen Dies After Being Shot 13 Times in Philadelphia

A teenager died from his injuries after he was shot 13 times in Philadelphia late Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old teen was on the 1700 block of 68th Avenue at 4:39 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was struck 13 times throughout his body. He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Saturday night, there were 221 homicides in Philadelphia, up 21 percent from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest in the city's history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.