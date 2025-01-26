Teen critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say

A teen is in critical condition after being shot twice in the chest in a shooting that happened late Saturday in North Philly, officials said.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was struck twice in the chest during a shooting that happened along the 2300 block of North Camac Street, at about 11:16 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Officials have not recovered any weapons in this case and no arrests have yet been made.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, police officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).