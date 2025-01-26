North Philadelphia

Teen critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest in an incident that happened late Saturday night along North Camac Street in North Philadelphia, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

A teen is in critical condition after being shot twice in the chest in a shooting that happened late Saturday in North Philly, officials said.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was struck twice in the chest during a shooting that happened along the 2300 block of North Camac Street, at about 11:16 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Officials have not recovered any weapons in this case and no arrests have yet been made.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, police officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us